FSU Gains Huge Transfer in Portal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, the former Clemson and Oregon Rtate quarterback, announced this morning that he would be transferring to Florida State for his last year of eligibility.

DJ, a senior, played his first two years under Dabo Swinney up at Clemson where he faced FSU twice. In those two games, he threw for 392 yards, accounted for 5 touchdowns and threw only 1 interception... the Tigers won both of those games.

This past year, Uiagalelei transferred up to Oregon Sate where he lead the Beavers to a 8-5 record while throwing for a career high 2,638 yards, 21 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while completing 57% of his throws and rushing for another 6 scores.

With Tate Rodemaker transferring out, the ‘Noles were heading into next year with just redshirt freshman Brock Glenn and true freshman Luke Kromenhoek in their qb room. Definitely a big pick up for Norvell and his team as they prepare to make the 12 team playoff next season.

