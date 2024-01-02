Hundreds run into the gulf to welcome 2024 at 10th annual Polar Plunge

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the 10th year, large crowds gathered at the beach in south Walton County to wash off 2023 and welcome 2024 with a splash on Monday.

South Walton Fire District hosts the event each year, starting with a costume contest, then all the participants run into the gulf in unison, as a way to bring the community and their first responders together.

“It’s all about rinsing off the old and welcoming the new,” South Walton Fire District Public Information Officer Mackenzie McClintock said. “Over ten years, this has grown tremendously and now we see crowds of upwards of 500 people. And they’re coming here to support the new year, but also to support their local first responders and we love it. We couldn’t be more grateful.”

Registration and the costume contest took place at the Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar restaurant, just across the street from the beach where attendees would later run into the water. Shunk Gulley staff said they got involved with the event five years ago.

“We could not be more thankful for the South Walton Fire District- all the EMTs, paramedics, firefighters that protect and serve this community and we’re so happy to partner up with them for this event every year,” Leah Denmark, service manager at Shunk Gulley, said. “It is definitely growing over time, and I think people are really enjoying the excitement, with the costume contest and getting all their families involved. I think everyone’s having a lot of fun.”

Denmark added that she used to be a first responder as well and appreciates the Polar Plunge event from both sides- from a first responder standpoint and as a community member.

The costume contest began at noon, with people lining up in costumes to participate in the men’s, women’s, and group divisions for some friendly competition. The crowd cheered as each contestant was announced. Winners were given metals with the South Walton Fire District logo on them.

The winner of the group costume was the Panhandle Polar Bears, who told NewsChannel 7 this is their first year doing the contest and plunge, but that they will be back next year.

“There was a lot of good competition out there... but the polar bears prevail,” they said. “[Now] we’re plunging! Yeah!”

People then went across the street in large groups through the Ed Walline Public Beach Access to the beach, where the crowd steadily grew into the hundreds.

The beach was packed as people prepared to run into the chilly water. There was a mix of locals and visitors, first-timers and plunger professionals.

“Actually, haven’t done this before,” one group said. “This is our first time!”

At 1 p.m., the huge crowd began counting down and, on the mark, hundreds ran into the Gulf of Mexico- many of them still in costume.

NewsChannel 7 went around to many of them as they began coming out of the water.

The consensus: it was cold.

“It was amazing! Cold! It was very cold,” one person said. “A good way to start the new year!”

“We plunged into 2024!” one group said.

South Walton Fire District staff told NewsChannel 7 it was another successful start to the new year, and they look forward to more in the future.

The entry fees for the event go towards community services that South Walton Fire District offers, such as free CPR classes and medical training.

