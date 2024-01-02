Local bands march in major parades

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After more than a year of practicing and planning, the Mosley High School Band started the new year on a good note and rhythm.

They marched down London streets for the New Year’s Day Parade at 6:00 a.m. Monday, Central Time.

London has a six-hour difference from the Central time zone.

Band parent, Misty Curtis says they were happy to represent Lynn Haven internationally and give the students an experience of a lifetime, performing with musicians all over the globe.

“They all clapped for each other, and they were cheering on each other’s bands. It was so sweet. They were exchanging numbers with people who played the same instrument. it was a big worldly adventure,” she said.

She also says this trip encouraged the students to want to travel internationally more, after experiencing different things abroad, including what people call things.

“The tube is the subway or the metro, but here they call it the tube. We’ve learned the bathroom is the loo. They say to keep your bits and pieces in the car,” she added.

Curtis thanked everyone in the community who helped them get to London this year.

Mosley wasn’t the only school in the spotlight.

Niceville High School’s marching band got the opportunity of a lifetime Monday.

They performed at Monday morning’s Rose Parade.

Nearly 400 Eagle band members, teachers, and chaperones took the trip to Pasadena, California, for the New Year’s Day event.

The Eagle Pride was 59th in the parade and marched alongside other bands across the world, including Japan and Costa Rica.

