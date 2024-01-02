Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in NWFL with lows near freezing inland and in the upper 30s at the coast. Expect to see some frost mainly north of the bays as well. On Tuesday expect lots of sunshine with highs cooler... in the upper 50s. On Wednesday the rain returns with highs in the 50s. Expect a more active round of weather later Friday night into Saturday. Right now 1.5″-3″ of rain appears likely thru Saturday. A third round of storms is likely next Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 WJHG. All rights reserved.