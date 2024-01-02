Panama City Beach ball drop ringing in 2024

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - USA Today’s 10-best readers’ choice awards ranked Panama City Beach’s ball drop, number one in the best New Year’s Eve drop category.

What a way to start the new year! Panama City Beach tops USA Today’s countdown to 20-24: 10 best New Year’s Eve drops in the US. ’s eve drops in the US.

People we spoke to say Pier Park is the place to be when the clock strikes midnight. One family says this is their tradition.

“We come every year. it’s really fun for us. we get the beach balls, and we like walking around seeing the fireworks and the concert is really nice we like the live music,” said the Smith family, attending the ball drop.

Dozens of people were out in Pier Park, ringing in the new year and many of those people tells us why they wanted to celebrate with the annual ball drop, their New Year’s resolutions, and what they’re looking forward to in 2024.

“My best friend and her boyfriend invited me very last minute to come down here to just get the heck out of Missouri for the weekend and come enjoy something different,” Tabitha Bennett, attending the ball drop.

“Celebration of the new year, we are going to have a new year, ringing in, right in PCB,” said Tim Thomas, attending the ball drop.

What makes this celebration unique is there is not just one ball drop, but two! Starting with the kids’ beach ball drop and counting down the seconds til midnight with the second drop.

“We came here with our whole family to celebrate the new year. we love beach ball drop,” said Debora Moore, attending the ball drop.

Celebrating what the night is about.

A new accolade for Panama City Beach bringing more visitors, starting a new year spiking the local economy.

