Strong solar flare seen in dazzling image on New Year’s Eve

The sun emitted a strong solar flare, peaking at 4:55 p.m. Eastern, on Sunday. NASA’s Solar...
The sun emitted a strong solar flare, peaking at 4:55 p.m. Eastern, on Sunday. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which watches the Sun constantly, captured an image of the event. Close up image of the Sun colorized in a mix of yellow, orange, brown and black that showcases the dynamic beauty of the Sun. The X5.0 flare appears as a bright white flash on the left side of the image. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare – as seen in the bright flash on the far left – on Sunday. The image shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares, which is colorized in yellow and orange.(Source: NASA/SDO)
By Kimberly Wright
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(Gray News) - 2023 ended with an incredible light show from space.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured a spectacular image of a strong solar flare erupting from the sun Sunday afternoon.

The close-up image of the sun shows a mix of yellow, orange, brown and black colors.

A bright white flash that appears on the left side of the photo is the solar flare, which peaked at 4:55 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday.

NASA said the flare is classified as an X5.0 flare, with X-class being flares of the highest intensity.

Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy made of extremely hot solar material.

Flares and solar eruptions, while beautiful, can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals and even pose a risk to spacecraft and astronauts.

The space agency said it constantly monitors the sun and space, studying solar activity, the solar atmosphere, particles and the Earth’s magnetic field.

