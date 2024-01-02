PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday is our favorite day of the week here at Newschannel 7.

On this week’s Time Travel Tuesday, our favorite local historian Bill Hudson took us through memory lane as we flashed back to how the Panama City Beach staple, Gulf World used to look.

As always, if anyone or anything looks familiar or if you’re looking to chat, you can give him a call at (850) 785-3364.

Copyright 2024 WJHG. All rights reserved.