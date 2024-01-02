Thousands of pounds of ground beef recalled over E. coli risk

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the E. coli contamination was discovered via routine...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the E. coli contamination was discovered via routine testing.(USDA)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Shoppers may want to check their refrigerators.

Thousands of pounds of raw ground beef products have been recalled due to a risk of E. coli.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nearly 7,000 pounds of ground beef products were produced by Valley Meats on Dec. 22, 2023.

The packaging has the establishment number “EST. 5712″ printed on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s marks of inspection.

The affected products were shipped to Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the E. coli contamination was discovered via routine testing.

The agency says they have not received any reports of illness, but they do believe the products are still in freezers and refrigerators.

Consumers are being urged to either throw away the product or return it to the store.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol troopers report multiple people were injured and others killed in a...
Two dead, three injured in Calhoun County crash
New laws take effect in the Sunshine State on January 1, 2024.
New Florida laws take effect on January 1
On Sunday, deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a Yamaha motorcycle...
Cyclist in critical condition after reckless driving
Penn guard Tyler Perkins, bottom, looks to pass as Houston guard Jamal Shead, center, defends...
Who’s the Best Team in the Big 12? See our Weekly Big 12 Power Rankings
Lynn Haven represented internationally to ring in the new year
Local bands march in major parades

Latest News

Marvin Young, a mail carrier in Virginia, has died months after being involved in a serious...
Mail carrier dies months after speeding SUV crashed into him while working, family says
Find your 2024 style with Plum Delightful
2024 Style Trends
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Frank Ryan gestures in the dressing room as he talks with...
Frank Ryan, the last quarterback to lead the Cleveland Browns to an NFL title, has died at 87
The Treasury Building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The U.S. Treasury has announced that the...
US national debt hits record $34 trillion as Congress gears up for funding fight
FILE - Former President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during a commit to caucus rally,...
Trump appeals Maine ruling barring him from ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause