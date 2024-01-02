Walton County Fire Rescue saves Freeport family’s home on New Years day

WCFR Saves Family's Home on New Year's Day.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 2, 2024
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a residence in Freeport after a fire broke out inside the chimney on January 1.

All residents were said to have made it out of the home safely. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the chimney and the family was safe to return home that same evening.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a debris inside the chimney.

Walton County Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone the importance of getting an annual chimney inspection. Make sure the top of your chimney is free and clear of overhanging branches, never use any kind of liquid fire starters, and keep all furniture and flammable objects at least three feet away from your fireplace. Also, it is important to have a screen or glass doors in front of your fireplace.

