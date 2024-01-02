Winter attractions at Gulf World Marine Park

By Dekevion Gause
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Even in these colder months, there is so much to do around town.

We caught up with some friends at Gulf World Marine Park to check out their deals and discounts for locals and visiting seniors alike.

Now until February, Gulf World is celebrating Floridians by offering $15 general admission with promo code FLS15 and $40 meet and greet sessions with promo code FLSMG. Both offers require proof of Florida residency.

Check out these fun experiences!
Check out these fun experiences!(WJHG)

Starting January 10, Gulf World is inviting all seniors 55 and up to Winter Wednesdays. $15 general admission with promo code WW15. Join the Gulf World gang for coffee, doughnuts, and special presentations at 10:30 a.m.

Check out these fun experiences!
Check out these fun experiences!(WJHG)

