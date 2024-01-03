Bay senior Kaial Hajik is this week's Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

By Braden Maloy
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kaial Hajik and soccer have been partners since the beginning but it wasn’t until he threw on the Tornado red and white, that they became best friends.

“So, when I was little I started playing a little rec soccer, you know, kind of like basic stuff but ever since I went to Bay High, I met coach Mike, and his coaching style and his leadership, made me love it even more,” Hajik said.

But Coach Mike’s (Chrivia’s) coaching style and leadership didn’t just help Kaial’s love for the game grow, it helped his ability to lead grow too.

“So, I played 2 years on Varsity, 2 years on JV. Even not being the captain, I can still inspire young JV guys, on how to get a better touch, and better passing skills, just tips that keep them better. You know, their main goal is to get on varsity. So, just doing stuff like that, small tips and knowledge.”

But the field isn’t the only place Kaial is dropping knowledge, he treats the classroom just like the pitch. Mainly because they’re almost the same.

“Planning is definitely a part of it for both of them. Strategizing, time management, is the biggest thing. Timing your passes, time managing your school work. So, definitely about time management and coordination.”

Time management, coordination, and strategizing, sound like military buzzwords to me. Hmm, how fitting.

“Both my parents are Air Force Veterans. My dad [is at] 25 years, and my mom 13. I just fell in love with that military sense so now I’m the Cadet Colonel at the Air Force JROTC and kind of just a little bit edge on the leadership here.”

So unlike most high school seniors who are planning out what classes to take and which dorms to live in next year, Kaial is planning for a whole new challenge. One of rarified air.

“So currently I got a senator nomination from Senator Rick Scott for the Air Force Academy, so hopefully waiting on that appointment. I’ve been working for this my whole life, but we’re still not done yet. We’ve still got to go for that appointment, that interview, so ready for what lies ahead of me.”

