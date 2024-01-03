Cold, rainy, & wet today but better tomorrow

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s going to be an active day on radar with light showers moving in. Some scattered activity will move in early on this morning. But the rain will be steadier into the midday or afternoon before moving out this evening. So, reach for the rain gear and something warm to wear out the door!

It’s a cold start, and we’ll have an overall cold, wet, and rainy day ahead. An insulating layer with a waterproof layer on top would do you well today along with the umbrellas. Temperatures only warm into the 40s for the morning with low 50s this afternoon.

The rain showers clear out this evening after about a quarter to half inch of rain and skies gradually clear overnight. Chilly lows return to the 30s tonight, low 30s inland to upper 30s near 40 on the coast.

Skies turn mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures stay chilly on Thursday in the upper 50s during the afternoon but reach the seasonal low 60s on Friday.

Another storms system lines up the end of the week forecast. But most of the rain or storms occur Friday night into early Saturday morning. There may be some strong or severe storm concerns Friday night. We’ll expect 1-3″ of rain with the late week system.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with periodic showers in the morning becoming steadier into the midday. Temperatures stay cold with highs only reaching the low 50s. Your 7 Day Forecast has two better days finishing out the week with mostly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2024 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in the Sunshine State on January 1, 2024.
New Florida laws take effect on January 1
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
On Sunday, deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a Yamaha motorcycle...
Cyclist in critical condition after reckless driving
Sandra Lemire, 47, went missing in May 2012 after going on a date with a man she met online....
Remains of mother missing for 12 years found in pond near Disney World, family says
The first baby born in Bay County in 2024 sleeping peacefully at HCA Gulf Coast Hospital.
First Baby Born In Bay County in 2024

Latest News

Rain chances will increase into Wednesday with more rain Friday night & again early next week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll have a chilly day under the sun.
Cold sunshine for today with rain for tomorrow
Rain chances are on the way over the next week.
Monday Evening Forecast
Rain chances are on the way over the next week.
Monday Evening Forecast