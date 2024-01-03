Cold, rainy, & wet today but better tomorrow

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s going to be an active day on radar with light showers moving in. Some scattered activity will move in early on this morning. But the rain will be steadier into the midday or afternoon before moving out this evening. So, reach for the rain gear and something warm to wear out the door!

It’s a cold start, and we’ll have an overall cold, wet, and rainy day ahead. An insulating layer with a waterproof layer on top would do you well today along with the umbrellas. Temperatures only warm into the 40s for the morning with low 50s this afternoon.

The rain showers clear out this evening after about a quarter to half inch of rain and skies gradually clear overnight. Chilly lows return to the 30s tonight, low 30s inland to upper 30s near 40 on the coast.

Skies turn mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures stay chilly on Thursday in the upper 50s during the afternoon but reach the seasonal low 60s on Friday.

Another storms system lines up the end of the week forecast. But most of the rain or storms occur Friday night into early Saturday morning. There may be some strong or severe storm concerns Friday night. We’ll expect 1-3″ of rain with the late week system.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with periodic showers in the morning becoming steadier into the midday. Temperatures stay cold with highs only reaching the low 50s. Your 7 Day Forecast has two better days finishing out the week with mostly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday.

