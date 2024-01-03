‘Dear ***hole’: Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers after Jeffrey Epstein remark

Jimmy Kimmel threatened to sue Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers said without evidence that Kimmel...
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to sue Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers said without evidence that Kimmel could be revealed as a Jeffrey Epstein associate.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File | Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is threatening to sue Aaron Rodgers following claims the athlete made about him having ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

On Tuesday, Rodgers discussed the impending release of a list containing names of high-profile people rumored to be associated with Epstein during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers can be heard saying in a clip from the show.

Kimmel responded to Rodgers’ comments on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“Dear ***hole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality.”

The late-night host continued, “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12″

The Associated Press reports there has been widespread speculation that a judge is about to release a list of clients or co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Previously sealed court documents related to Epstein are expected to be released this week, but according to multiple reports, the document release has fueled speculation and misinformation.

On Wednesday, Pat McAfee apologized for airing Rodgers’ comments, The New York Times reported.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in the Sunshine State on January 1, 2024.
New Florida laws take effect on January 1
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Sandra Lemire, 47, went missing in May 2012 after going on a date with a man she met online....
Remains of mother missing for 12 years found in pond near Disney World, family says
The first baby born in Bay County in 2024 sleeping peacefully at HCA Gulf Coast Hospital.
First Baby Born In Bay County in 2024
On Sunday, deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a Yamaha motorcycle...
Cyclist in critical condition after reckless driving

Latest News

An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
Mother and uncle of a US serviceman are rescued from Gaza in a secret operation
A run-in with a reptile left the pet owner bloody, bruised and now scared.
GRAPHIC: Woman protects dog from alligator attack
A run-in with a reptile left the pet owner bloody, bruised and now scared.
GRAPHIC: Woman protects dog from gator attack
First responders work an active fire inside the Landmark Ranch Estates neighborhood on...
Firefighters put out large fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill
The home of NFL player Tyreek Hill was heavily damaged by a fire on Wednesday. (WSVN)
Fire at Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill's home