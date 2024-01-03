Holmes County residents asking for speed bumps back after fatal wreck

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Coursey Road in Westville runs between two major roads.

Many use it as a quick detour to save a minute or two.

“This road is a cutoff between Highway 185 and 81,” said Westville resident Marie Bowman.

The road is often used by large work trucks.

“They use it to cut across so that they don’t have to go an extra couple of miles around,” Bowman said.

Coursey Road has a 35-mile-per-hour speed limit.

In early 2023, three speed bumps were installed to combat those who use Coursey to zoom through.

“They were working. They’d done exactly what they were supposed to do. Everything was working good, and people were slowing down,” said Chance Pitts, Coursey Road resident and Chief of Pine Log Volunteer Fire Rescue.

Many neighbors on Coursey were happy that the new speed bumps made their street safer.

However, they were quickly met with some opposition.

“A couple of people complained that they were having to slow down to go over the speed bumps. The right people knew the right people and the decision was made to take them up,” Pitts said.

Due to the complaints of drivers who felt inconvenienced by the speed bumps, the bumps only lasted a few months and were taken down in March.

“When they took the speedbumps out -- this is what you got. And as you can see behind us, this is a 35-mile-an-hour zone, but there’s cars running 50, 60, 70 miles an hour,” said Pitts.

The decision to take down the speed bumps had fatal consequences. On the night of December 19, a 26-year-old Bonifay woman was killed on Coursey Road in a head-on collision.

“If the speedbump that was right here right prior to coming upon that accident, it may have saved a life,” said Bowman.

“That lady lost her life. Her two babies, sorry, but [now they have] no mom. That’s tough,” Pitts said.

The neighbors took their concerns to the Holmes County Commission meeting on Tuesday Night.

While the speed bumps weren’t on the agenda, the Coursey Road neighbors used public comment time to make their voices heard.

“They need to take responsibility for these roadways. I mean, Holmes County has some awful, awful roadways, let’s be real. I mean what if that was your child, what if that was your spouse, that was just hit in that vehicle?” Bowman said.

The residents are asking for the speed bumps back -- and are asking for local drivers to do the right thing and follow the speed limit.

“You just need to think about the other person. You’re not the only people out here. You’ve got to pay attention to what’s going on all the time,” said Pitts.

Holmes County commissioners on Tuesday night agreed to put the re-installment of the speed bumps on their next meeting agenda for discussion.

In the interim, they said they would be fixing some signage and further enforcing the speed limit on Coursey Road.

