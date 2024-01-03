January Chapter Chat Book Reveal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - January 2024 marks year two of WJHG’s Chapter Chat Book Club!

Sarah Burris from the Bay County Public Library stopped by the studio to help reveal our latest Chapter Chat Book Club pick. This month’s we will be reading book is Yellowface by R.F. Kuang.

Viewers are encouraged to read along with us and attended our monthly book club discussion on the last Tuesday of the month!

Copyright 2024 WJHG. All rights reserved.