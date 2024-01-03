Trending looks with The Mane Social Beauty Bar

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ready for a fresh look to bring in the new year? The Mane Social Beauty Bar has many different styling options to choose from as they open their doors to all.

The Mane Social Beauty Bar located at 811 Harrison Avenue in Panama City is hosting its grand opening Thursday, January 4 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Co-owners Rachel Howell and Ashley Vossen said that they wanted a place where their team of stylists could remain a family and provide excellent service.

At the event, the ladies said there will be a champagne bar, snacks and giveaways.

Check out the video attached to see their tips for the hottest trends this year.

