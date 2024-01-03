Trending looks with The Mane Social Beauty Bar

By Dekevion Gause
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ready for a fresh look to bring in the new year? The Mane Social Beauty Bar has many different styling options to choose from as they open their doors to all.

The Mane Social Beauty Bar located at 811 Harrison Avenue in Panama City is hosting its grand opening Thursday, January 4 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Co-owners Rachel Howell and Ashley Vossen said that they wanted a place where their team of stylists could remain a family and provide excellent service.

At the event, the ladies said there will be a champagne bar, snacks and giveaways.

Check out the video attached to see their tips for the hottest trends this year.

Copyright 2024 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in the Sunshine State on January 1, 2024.
New Florida laws take effect on January 1
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
On Sunday, deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a Yamaha motorcycle...
Cyclist in critical condition after reckless driving
Sandra Lemire, 47, went missing in May 2012 after going on a date with a man she met online....
Remains of mother missing for 12 years found in pond near Disney World, family says
The first baby born in Bay County in 2024 sleeping peacefully at HCA Gulf Coast Hospital.
First Baby Born In Bay County in 2024

Latest News

Gail Scott of YourColorStyle.com joins us to give styling tips for the new year.
Wear it Wednesday with Style and Beauty Director Gail Scott
Don't miss the grand opening Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
New Year trending looks with The Mane Social Beauty Bar
Wear it Wednesday
Wear it Wednesday