Northwest Florida mens hoops team off to strong start as conference season nears

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Northwest Florida mens basketball team is looking to do big things again this season. And so far all indications are coach Steve DeMeo has the kind of players that can do just that! The Raiders, who made it all the way to the national championship final last season, now through 17 games this season, and ending up on the winning side in 16 of those games. Their last two games taking place at the Harrison Field House on the Gulf Coast campus, a win Saturday over Calhoun and a win Sunday over Georgia Highlands. The lone loss of the season coming in late November against Daytona, so the team with six straight wins since. I spoke with coach DeMeo Monday via Zoom and he says he’s still working on the right rotation of players as they prepare for next week’s conference opener. Complicating that process, a good problem to have in that all 12 of his players right now are capable of playing at the high level the league schedule demands!

”So I’m kind of in a quandary, I’m trying to figure out who to play on certain days.” coach DeMeo told me “And who not to play on other days. You know it’s actually frustrating to them because you know when they’re young guys they don’t understand that part of it. But they should be happy because sometimes guys don’t get any minutes. And I’m trying to explain it to those guys. Plus, if you win, the more we win, the more success, the program has, the more they’re going to get recruited. And that’s really their inevitable goal is to get recruited I think. so I wish I was a little better spot with the rotation.”

The Raiders, ranked third in the state, with one last non-conference game Saturday at home against Southwest Mississippi, then it’s into Panhandle a week from Saturday at home against Chipola, the state’s 4th ranked team.

Copyright 2024 WJHG. All rights reserved.