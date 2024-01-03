Sticking to your 2024 fitness goals

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With 2024 just beginning, many people have made goals they want to achieve before 2025. One of the more common resolutions is to focus on fitness, whether to gain muscle, lose weight, or be more active.

NewsChannel 7 went to Flex Fitness in Freeport to hear how to get started from gym members.

“Some people are very intimidated,” Regine Diamond, an avid gymgoer, said. “In terms of New Year resolutions, the key to me going pretty consistently over 30 years- not 100% and that’s okay- was setting realistic goals for myself and not trying to compete with other people.”

Getting started and slowly building a fitness routine now may help improve not only 2024 but your lifelong health.

“Mentally, it makes me feel good,” Linda Patterson, a gym member and former physical education teacher, said. “Physically, I can tell you I do not have knee problems, ankle problems, shoulder problems. And that’s because I am working those joints and those muscles, and that’s strengthening what I can do.”

Gymgoers added that it is important to find a facility where you feel comfortable and can ask for help.

“In gym culture, usually people are very, very nice. And [talk] to a trainer, even if you can’t hire one. Don’t feel intimidated to ask the staff for help because that’s what they’re there to do,” Diamond said.

Going to a gym can also help other areas of your life you may not have expected.

“I’ve met some people here at the gym that have gotten me ‘out’, so to speak, and meet with them,” Patterson said.

It’s especially important to not compare yourself to what you see online, and understand everybody is different.

“Y’all stay off Instagram and Facebook. If that’s putting you down, focus on yourself and realistic expectations,” Diamond said.

While it may be tough to start, try setting goals and working towards making this a happier, healthier new year.

“If you have your New Year’s resolution, stick to it. The whole year,” Patterson said.

Some other tips to get started and stick with it:

Find a gym buddy and encourage each other.

Find a workout that feels best for you. If a workout feels too intense or too difficult, don’t be afraid to take a moment to rest and try something else.

Work yourself up to walking at least 30 minutes every five days of the week.

Keep track of your progress. It can be disheartening to not see change as quickly as you’d like, but steadily working hard will pay off, and looking back at how far you’ve come can be very motivational.

Understand life can get in the way. Don’t beat yourself up if you have to take some time off or change your routine.

Try to incorporate better eating habits and drink more water as you begin or continue your fitness journey.

