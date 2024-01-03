Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a chilly night tonight in NWFL with lows in the low 30s inland and near 40 at the coast. Clouds will increase tonight into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday morning some light rain will be possible with better rain chances moving in by late morning into the afternoon. Highs will remain in the low to mid 50s. Some inland areas might be stuck in the upper 40s in places like Marianna. Rainfall totals will be near 1/2″... .25″ on the low side and 1″ on the high side. We will see a break from the rain on Thursday and most of Friday with another round of rain likely Friday night into Saturday. A third round of rain comes in Monday into Tuesday. When it is all said and done we could see as much as 3-6″+ of rain.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2024 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol troopers report multiple people were injured and others killed in a...
Two dead, three injured in Calhoun County crash
New laws take effect in the Sunshine State on January 1, 2024.
New Florida laws take effect on January 1
On Sunday, deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a Yamaha motorcycle...
Cyclist in critical condition after reckless driving
Penn guard Tyler Perkins, bottom, looks to pass as Houston guard Jamal Shead, center, defends...
Who’s the Best Team in the Big 12? See our Weekly Big 12 Power Rankings
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll have a chilly day under the sun.
Cold sunshine for today with rain for tomorrow
Rain chances are on the way over the next week.
Monday Evening Forecast
Rain chances are on the way over the next week.
Monday Evening Forecast
Monday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 60s. Raid returns by...
Sunday Evening Forecast