Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a chilly night tonight in NWFL with lows in the low 30s inland and near 40 at the coast. Clouds will increase tonight into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday morning some light rain will be possible with better rain chances moving in by late morning into the afternoon. Highs will remain in the low to mid 50s. Some inland areas might be stuck in the upper 40s in places like Marianna. Rainfall totals will be near 1/2″... .25″ on the low side and 1″ on the high side. We will see a break from the rain on Thursday and most of Friday with another round of rain likely Friday night into Saturday. A third round of rain comes in Monday into Tuesday. When it is all said and done we could see as much as 3-6″+ of rain.

