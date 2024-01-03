Wear it Wednesday with Style and Beauty Director Gail Scott

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gail Scott from YourColorStyle.com joins us in studio today to give us styling tips for the new year.

As a style and beauty director, Gail emphasizes on cleaning out your closet and really only keeping those items that make sense. Knowing what colors suit you best also give your style a boost to the next level.

If you’d like to ask for one-on-one styling tips or take a quiz to point you in the right direction, you can head over to www.yourcolorstyle.com.

To schedule a FREE style chat, click here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1bw0_D4wdD5xdRS0swR6-n4mc6V2v5w5T4Cr_bmpkWsA/viewform?edit_requested=true.

