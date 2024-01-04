Bay County Commissioners approve fire truck agreement with ECP

EMS Airport Approval
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners finalized a safety agreement with Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

They gave the green light to house a fire truck and a small crew at the airport at Wednesday’s commission meeting.

Airport Authority Board Members approved the decision at their last meeting.

The increased emergency personnel are meant to improve dispatch response times in the west and northwest parts of the county.

Commissioners said they would also help with public safety, the county’s ISO ratings, and insurance costs. ISO ratings measure the quality of fire protection services on a scale of one to ten.

“You know, it’s public safety,” Bay County Commissioner Tommy Hamm said. “It will help with our insurance rating. Our ISO rating, which affects everyone with the homeowners and the fire coverage that’s built into your homeowner’s policy. That’s what the real kicker is - our ISO rating. The better rating we get, the lower people’s homeowners insurance becomes.”

The fire truck and crew will be stationed at the airport for up to three years.

Commissioners will then reevaluate what to do next.

Copyright 2024 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in the Sunshine State on January 1, 2024.
New Florida laws take effect on January 1
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
New rules for short term rentals owners
New rules for short term rental owners in Bay County
Sandra Lemire, 47, went missing in May 2012 after going on a date with a man she met online....
Remains of mother missing for 12 years found in pond near Disney World, family says
The first baby born in Bay County in 2024 sleeping peacefully at HCA Gulf Coast Hospital.
First Baby Born In Bay County in 2024

Latest News

A road improvements project will take place between Old Bicycle Road and Poston Road in Bay...
Bay County Commissioners approve road improvements project on CR 2297
Financial Health in the New Year
Financial Health in the New Year
Chad Cornelius Seymore was accused of human trafficking kidnapping and sexual battery of a woman.
Panama City Beach Police aid in arrest of Alabama man allegedly human trafficking
An Alabama man is behind bars after authorities say he was involved in a human trafficking...
Panama City Beach Police on human trafficking