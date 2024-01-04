Bay County Commissioners approve fire truck agreement with ECP

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners finalized a safety agreement with Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

They gave the green light to house a fire truck and a small crew at the airport at Wednesday’s commission meeting.

Airport Authority Board Members approved the decision at their last meeting.

The increased emergency personnel are meant to improve dispatch response times in the west and northwest parts of the county.

Commissioners said they would also help with public safety, the county’s ISO ratings, and insurance costs. ISO ratings measure the quality of fire protection services on a scale of one to ten.

“You know, it’s public safety,” Bay County Commissioner Tommy Hamm said. “It will help with our insurance rating. Our ISO rating, which affects everyone with the homeowners and the fire coverage that’s built into your homeowner’s policy. That’s what the real kicker is - our ISO rating. The better rating we get, the lower people’s homeowners insurance becomes.”

The fire truck and crew will be stationed at the airport for up to three years.

Commissioners will then reevaluate what to do next.

