Bay County Commissioners approve road improvements project on CR 2297

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners and the Florida Department of Transportation are teaming up to make one county road safer.

They approved an agreement with FDOT to install safety improvements on CR 2297.

The project will take place between Old Bicycle Road and Poston Road.

It will include upgraded signage, curve warning signs, raised pavement markers, and several other items. They will be placed before and through the curve on the road.

County leaders said the project will increase safety for locals and visitors.

“Especially in rural areas where it’s dark, there’s not a lot of light out there,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said. “We always want to make sure our motorists are safe. If you’re driving in an area you’re not familiar with, especially on a curve, it can approach on you really quickly. So, having the reflective pavement markings, having good signage, striping, speed limit signs, also the speed notification signs are all helpful.”

The project costs $216,658.

Commissioners said they have until March of next year to complete it.

Copyright 2024 WJHG. All rights reserved.