Bay County Commissioners approve road improvements project on CR 2297

Meant to help drivers navigate a road curve safely
A road improvements project will take place between Old Bicycle Road and Poston Road in Bay...
A road improvements project will take place between Old Bicycle Road and Poston Road in Bay County.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners and the Florida Department of Transportation are teaming up to make one county road safer.

They approved an agreement with FDOT to install safety improvements on CR 2297.

The project will take place between Old Bicycle Road and Poston Road.

It will include upgraded signage, curve warning signs, raised pavement markers, and several other items. They will be placed before and through the curve on the road.

County leaders said the project will increase safety for locals and visitors.

“Especially in rural areas where it’s dark, there’s not a lot of light out there,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said. “We always want to make sure our motorists are safe. If you’re driving in an area you’re not familiar with, especially on a curve, it can approach on you really quickly. So, having the reflective pavement markings, having good signage, striping, speed limit signs, also the speed notification signs are all helpful.”

The project costs $216,658.

Commissioners said they have until March of next year to complete it.

Copyright 2024 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in the Sunshine State on January 1, 2024.
New Florida laws take effect on January 1
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
New rules for short term rentals owners
New rules for short term rental owners in Bay County
Sandra Lemire, 47, went missing in May 2012 after going on a date with a man she met online....
Remains of mother missing for 12 years found in pond near Disney World, family says
The first baby born in Bay County in 2024 sleeping peacefully at HCA Gulf Coast Hospital.
First Baby Born In Bay County in 2024

Latest News

There's a greater need for emergency services and transportation in Bay County.
Bay County Commissioners approve fire truck agreement with ECP
Financial Health in the New Year
Financial Health in the New Year
Chad Cornelius Seymore was accused of human trafficking kidnapping and sexual battery of a woman.
Panama City Beach Police aid in arrest of Alabama man allegedly human trafficking
An Alabama man is behind bars after authorities say he was involved in a human trafficking...
Panama City Beach Police on human trafficking