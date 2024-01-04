BDS teacher arrested and charged with multiple sex offenses against a child

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 38-year-old Lindsey Robert Stuart of Panama City and charged him with multiple sex offenses against a child.

The BCSO Criminal Investigations Divisions said they began an investigation on January 2 into allegations regarding Stuart having a romantic relationship with a student while he was employed at a local high school.

Investigators say they spoke to the student who admitted to being involved in a lengthy romantic relationship with Stuart which allegedly began when she was in eighth grade.

Law enforcement reports that the student told them Stuart allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with her at the school during school hours and would pick her up from her house to have sex with her in his vehicle.

Investigators say they have recovered several pages of hand-written letters from Stuart to the student. In the letters, law enforcement says Stuart allegedly admits to being “in love” with the student and to having physical intimacy with the student.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division Corporal Jake Roberts said they were made aware of the crime by the child’s parents who saw something and said something.

“These parents did a great job of being in tune with their child,” Roberts said. “If you feel like something is off, I would encourage parents to talk to their children, look at their stuff, go through their phones and that way you know if something is going on it can be reported and investigated.”

Bay District Schools confirmed with NewsChannel 7 that Stuart was a teacher within the district.

BDS did not provide an on-camera interview but did provide the following statement:

“We are deeply troubled to learn of the recent arrest of a teacher within our district. At Bay District Schools, we hold our employees to the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct. The safety and well-being of our students are our top priorities.

Upon receiving information about the arrest, the Superintendent took immediate and decisive action to ensure the employee would not be returning to any of our campuses. The employee submitted a resignation effective December 1, 2023. However, Superintendent McQueen has rejected this resignation and will recommend the employee’s termination to the School Board at its January 9th meeting. The Superintendent is moving forward with termination with all deliberate speed.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim, and her family and we’re committed to doing all we can to support them during this difficult time and in the months ahead.

We are grateful to the law enforcement officials who swiftly responded to this matter. Their dedication to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of our community is commendable.

It is important to note that the deplorable actions of one individual do not reflect the values and commitment to excellence that Bay District Schools stands for. We remain steadfast in our mission to provide a safe and nurturing learning environment for all students.

As we navigate this challenging situation, our focus remains on supporting our students and the school community. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement and provide any necessary assistance to ensure a thorough and just resolution to this matter.

We appreciate the continued understanding and patience of our community.”

Stuart is charged with Offenses Against Students by an Authority Figure, Sexual Battery by a Person in Custodial Authority (x2), and Lewd or Lascivious Battery. He was booked into the Bay County Jail where he is awaiting his first appearance.

Copyright 2024 WJHG. All rights reserved.