‘The Broken Crayons Tour’ coming to Santa Rosa Beach this weekend

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On Saturday, January 6 First Note Entertainment is presenting the debut concert of ‘The Broken Crayons Tour’ at the South Walton High School Theater.

Organizers say the event is for all ages and will bring generations together through music with multiple acts.

Tommy Jackson, the CEO and Founder of First Note Entertainment says he used is talent for discovering emerging artists to help put this tour together.

The event will feature artist Ellee Duke who wrote the song ‘Broken Crayons’ which is about the aftermath of her uncle committing suicide.

“The song I’d entered was written during a very heavy, sad time in my life where I was trying to create even just one sliver of hope that broken crayons can still color,” says Duke.

Ellee Duke performs 'Broken Crayons'

Duke and Jackson have lined up several other artists to perform this weekend as well. That includes the following:

-Percy ‘Bad’ Bady, from Houston, TX, is the mastermind behind “I Believe I Can Fly.” He brings a Grammy nomination, multiple #1 hits, and 26 Platinum and Gold Records to the stage.

-Tim Jackson, a local from 30A, has earned recognition in Rolling Stone Magazine and received Grammy nominations.

-Jon Michael Ogletree, from Birmingham, AL, was on “America’s Got Talent” and is an official partner of Twitch.

-Anthony Peebles, a local from Panama City Beach, FL, has made his mark on ABC, NBC, and Peacock with his music.

-Victoria Boland, from Nashville, TN, was on “Canada’s Got Talent”, performed for Her Royal Highness, Queen Elizabeth II had her music featured on CBS and CBC.

The event will begin on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Reserved seating tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are $50. VIP includes priority seating and a meet and greet with the artists. Click here to purchase a ticket online or you can purchase a ticket at the door.

