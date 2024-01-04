Eastern Shipbuilding Group to Begin Work on New Project

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Eastern Shipbuilding Group in Panama City will soon begin work on a new contract with Zurich American Insurance Company.

A press release Wednesday from Eastern states the company will be building two ultra-high-spec 400 class Multi-Purpose Support Vessels (MPSVs) for Hornbeck Offshore Services, LLC (HOS).

According to its website, Hornbeck is a leading provider of marine transportation services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction and military customers.

Another shipyard initially had the contract, but after ten years of design and production challenges during the build that ended in disputes and litigation, Hornbeck moved the project to Eastern.

Eastern is working toward a 2025 delivery date for both vessels.

