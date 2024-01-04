FDA looking into reports of hair loss, suicidal thoughts in people using Ozempic, other weight loss drugs

The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.(David J. Phillip | AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FDA is looking into reports of hair loss, suicidal thoughts and aspiration linked to the use of popular diabetes and weight loss drugs.

People who take medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro, Rybelsus and Wegovy may be at risk for these side effects.

This just means that the FDA has identified a potential safety issue, but it does not mean that FDA has found a causal relationship between the drug and the risks.

On its website, the FDA reported that it is evaluating the need for regulatory action after it received reports of unusual side effects like accidentally breathing in food or liquid.

These popular drugs designed to treat diabetes or weight loss mimic GLP-1, a hormone naturally produced in the body that slows the passage of food through the stomach.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in the Sunshine State on January 1, 2024.
New Florida laws take effect on January 1
New rules for short term rentals owners
New rules for short term rental owners in Bay County
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Chad Cornelius Seymore was accused of human trafficking kidnapping and sexual battery of a woman.
Panama City Beach Police aid in arrest of Alabama man allegedly human trafficking
A 26-year-old Bonifay woman was killed in a head-on collision on Coursey Road on December 19.
Holmes County residents asking for speed bumps back after fatal wreck

Latest News

Coweta County Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix died while pursuing a car theft suspect in Alabama.
Georgia deputy killed when struck by police car during chase in Alabama, officials say
First responders work an active fire inside the Landmark Ranch Estates neighborhood on...
Fire at home of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill started by child playing with cigarette lighter
Sweethearts has something special for those who are in undefined relationships this...
Sweethearts releases ‘Situationship’ candy boxes for Valentine’s Day
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante confirmed multiple victims in a school shooting in Perry,...
Iowa school shooting: Multiple victims reported