Gulf Coast womens basketball team working through second long break

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf Coast womens basketball team is busy working through yet another break of sorts leading into all important Panhandle Conference play. Coach Rory Kuhn and his team through its 16 game non-conference schedule, and coming out of those 16 with 15 wins! So to a large extent, mission accomplished there. Given all but two players are new to the roster, a 15-1 record is pretty impressive. Their last three wins coming last weekend up in Americus, Georgia. Those three games coming after the week long Christmas break for the players. And they follow that up now with another break, since they don’t play their next game, the Panhandle opener, until next Saturday the 13th! That thanks to the conference moving the start of league play back a full week from year’s past!

”Yeah, when they pushed the first conference game of the year back to the 13th,” says coach Kuhn “and we were making the schedule, I was kind of looking, but not really looking! And we realized we just played three games in a row in three days and we don’t play again for another two weeks. And I was thinking wait a minute we probably could have pushed that back a little bit. So yeah, for whatever reason this year they pushed the conference start back. So with that being said, that might change the schedule going forward for next year. I know we kind of hustled back, we had two days of practice and then had to play three games in a row. So now that we’ve got through those three games, we’ve got at least two weeks to prepare, and have some preparation for our game against Pensacola.”

Coach Kuhn adds using this extra time is so important in terms of preparing mentally and physically for the amped up intensity of conference competition!

“That’s just kind of what I told the girls just today. Today was our first day back after the three games that we had. I just said hey, we’ve got to get better, like no matter what we’re doing, we’re going to work at it. Whoever is ready to go, offense, defense, team practices, we’ve got two weeks to prepare. You know tighten up what you’ve done in the non-conference and just gear it specifically towards your conference, towards scouting. And just get ready and just get better. Now we start the real season, the real grind.”

And how much of a grind, well currently Northwest, Pensacola, Gulf Coast and Chipola are one through four respectively in the state poll, and all are top 20 in the national poll, with Northwest number one and Gulf Coast number four, and Pensacola 7 nationally.

