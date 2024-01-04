Maintaining a healthy lifestyle throughout the year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Entering 2024 resolutions all are about what works for you!

Health, Nutrition, and Fitness Coach, Dr. Jenn Burg, DNP, RN, stopped by the studio to share some insight in not only starting the year off right, but maintaining those healthy habits.

Burg said by setting achievable goals, we have can set ourselves up to have a more successful journey. We then can build upon those goals throughout the year. For more tips to making 2024 great, check out the videos attached.

Whether you are looking to change your mindset, nutrition habits, or fitness schedule, you can find out more about how Burg puts her clients to the test on her webpage at JENN BURG.

