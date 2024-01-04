Man arrested after stealing plane from airport and flying to California, police say

A man is accused of stealing a plane in North Las Vegas and flying it to Southern California. (Source: KVVU)
By Jaclyn Schultz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Southern Nevada say a plane was stolen last weekend after a series of burglaries at the North Las Vegas Airport.

Police said a 2020 Kitfox fixed-wing single-engine aircraft was taken by 40-year-old Damian Zukaitis sometime after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

According to authorities, Zukaitis ended up flying the plane to the California desert and landing near the Barstow-Daggett Airport.

The plane’s owner said he found a marijuana joint on the floor and numerous beer cans and bottles in the cockpit after locating the aircraft with authorities. There was also damage to the propeller and engine.

A man is accused of stealing a plane in North Las Vegas and flying it to Southern California.
A man is accused of stealing a plane in North Las Vegas and flying it to Southern California.(KVVU)

The owner said the Air Force alerted him about the theft after an emergency locator transmitter alerted authorities about a possible accident involving the plane.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office arrested Zukaitis. He is facing charges that include possession of a stolen airplane and transporting stolen property across state lines. Additional charges are pending in Nevada.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation and the motive of why Zukaitis stole the plane is not yet known.

Zukaitis is also responsible for three burglaries at the airport before stealing the plane, police said.

He is expected to be extradited to Nevada to face a judge in North Las Vegas.

On Thursday, the FBI said it will be leading the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2024 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in the Sunshine State on January 1, 2024.
New Florida laws take effect on January 1
New rules for short term rentals owners
New rules for short term rental owners in Bay County
Chad Cornelius Seymore was accused of human trafficking kidnapping and sexual battery of a woman.
Panama City Beach Police aid in arrest of Alabama man allegedly human trafficking
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
A 26-year-old Bonifay woman was killed in a head-on collision on Coursey Road on December 19.
Holmes County residents asking for speed bumps back after fatal wreck

Latest News

Panama City Beach is a popular destination spot for tourists, but with the recent slew of...
Shipwreck Island Waterpark partners with Pyek Group
First responders work an active fire inside the Landmark Ranch Estates neighborhood on...
Fire at home of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill started by child playing with cigarette lighter
Organizing your debt
Almost half of Americans plan to manage their money better in 2024, survey finds
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting