Panama City Beach Police aid in arrest of Alabama man allegedly human trafficking

An Alabama man is behind bars after authorities say he was involved in a human trafficking incident in Bay County.
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Panama City Beach police say Chad Cornelius Seymore was arrested in Dothan, Alabama on Wednesday with the help of Alabama law enforcement and taken into custody.

Panama City Beach police tell us Seymore is accused of human trafficking, kidnapping, and sexual battery of a woman. We are told that officers received a call on January 2 for trespassing at the Baymont by Wyndham on Front Beach Road. They found a woman hiding in the front lobby when they arrived at the hotel. Officers say they approached the woman where they learned she was a victim of human trafficking.

“The fact this individual utilized manipulation, threats, and a bunch of criminal activity to convince a victim to act in some of the most horrendous, type of situations you can think of, this is the worst type of case, when one human manipulates another human to be forced into sex trade, said Chief J.R. Talamentz. Panama City Beach Police Department.

Officers say the victim stated she was brought to the area to pay off her bail money. Seymore allegedly had transported her to Panama City Beach.

Law enforcement says the victim was told he owned her and she would be performing sexual acts for him. Officers say the victim told them that Seymore had threatened to kill her if she did not. Beach police tell us the woman is now safe and receiving care.

Seymore will be extradited to Bay County. We are told the investigation is ongoing.

