PCPD receiving more hours for seatbelt safety initiative

By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is participating in a high visibility enforcement (HVE) program over the next several months, specifically looking for vehicle occupants who are not wearing safety equipment as required.

The program is being funded through a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Panama City Police Department Traffic Unit Corporal Preston Allyn said it is all in an effort to increase safety belt usage.

“Hopefully more vehicles are stopped for traffic violations other drivers will see that vehicles are being stopped and this press release and things like that will get the message across,” Allyn said.

The grant will give the department the ability to offer overtime hours specifically for traffic enforcement and allow officers to patrol specific areas looking for occupant protection violations.

Officials will also be conducting educational outreach events and child safety seat checks throughout the campaign.

The program also aims to reduce fatality crashes on the city’s roadways.

“We do have a lot of crashes and traffic fatalities within our city limits,” the corporal said. “Our traffic unit is limited right now, and our patrol officers are called for service driven so this gives and opportunity for officers to go out there that are not called for service driven that are primarily there just to enforce traffic violations to try to keep the roadways safer.”

Seatbelt safety is not only an issue in Panama City.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration more than 23,000 Americans die each year in fatal car crashes and approximately 50% of those passengers were not wearing seatbelts.

The program will run through September.

