Release of Starbucks’ limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores

Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley cups. (Source: @victoria_robino_26/LIFESTYLOGY/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The hottest gift so far of the new year appears to be an exclusive line of Stanley cups.

The limited-edition stainless-steel tumblers are only available at Target stores and have sold out at several locations nationwide.

Multiple customers have shared videos from Target stores showing people lining up as early as 3 a.m. to get their hands on the product that is even selling out online.

TikTok user Victoria Robino shared a video where numerous customers can be seen grabbing what cups they could from the shelves at an Arizona Target.

Her video has been viewed more than 17 million times.

“Stanley definitely knows what they are doing. Everyone and their mom wants one,” viewer EveCali Love commented.

The cups come in different colors, including the Winter Pink Starbucks edition just released on Wednesday. They are being sold for $45, if shoppers can find one.

KFSN shared a video of shoppers lining up outside of a Fresno-area Target trying to get their hands on the limited-edition cups.

The cups are part of Stanely’s Galentine’s Day Collection, referring to the date celebrating female friendship.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in the Sunshine State on January 1, 2024.
New Florida laws take effect on January 1
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
New rules for short term rentals owners
New rules for short term rental owners in Bay County
Sandra Lemire, 47, went missing in May 2012 after going on a date with a man she met online....
Remains of mother missing for 12 years found in pond near Disney World, family says
The first baby born in Bay County in 2024 sleeping peacefully at HCA Gulf Coast Hospital.
First Baby Born In Bay County in 2024

Latest News

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is accused of tossing a drink at fans in Jacksonville...
NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for tossing drink at Jaguars fans
Michelle Yeoh announced the birth of her grandchild on New Year's Day.
Michelle Yeoh announces birth of grandchild on New Year’s Day
Warning: Viewer discretion is advised. Video shows a man attacked a Nevada district court...
VIDEO: Nevada judge attacked during sentencing hearing
A road improvements project will take place between Old Bicycle Road and Poston Road in Bay...
Bay County Commissioners approve road improvements project on CR 2297