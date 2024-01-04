Shipwreck Island Waterpark partners with Pyek Group

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City Beach waterpark is partnering with a Houston-based company to help oversee its operations.

Shipwreck Island partnered with Pyek Group on Wednesday, helping to oversee the management of the waterpark including staffing, operations, marketing, and other areas. Ownership is not changing.

Pyek has several award-winning waterparks in Texas and Nevada, including Typhoon Texas and Cowabunga Vegas. The company has also received awards for safety leadership. and innovative approaches to employee training and recognition.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Pyek Group, a company that shares our dedication to creating unforgettable family moments,” said Shipwreck Island Waterpark owner, Will Lark. “This collaboration signifies a commitment to elevating the Shipwreck Island Waterpark brand while maintaining the same warm and welcoming family atmosphere that has made us a cherished destination for years.”

