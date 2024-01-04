Sunny skies but chilly temperatures remain

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with skies clearing after yesterday’s low pressure system. In its wake there are a few low-level clouds in Southern Alabama this morning that may reach across I-10 for a few hours around sunrise. But those clouds will decrease by mid-morning, and like most everyone else, abundant sunshine lies ahead for the day.

Temperatures are cold. We’ll get the morning started in the 30s with feels like temperatures near or below freezing. Dress warmly in layers and reach for the mittens and scarves to protect exposed skin this morning.

We’ll only gradually climb our way through the 40s this morning to near 50 by lunch. Highs this afternoon will stay seasonally chilly only reaching the upper 50s. But that will be much more comfortable today under the sunshine than compared to yesterday’s cold and wet conditions.

We’ll get another chilly night ahead with temperatures returning to the 30s for most. Clear skies start the day on Friday, but a gradual increase in clouds will be expected as our next low develops across the Southern Plains.

A cold front will be on approach for Friday night with storms expected, some may be strong and winds will be breezy even outside of any thunderstorm wind gusts. But the cold front sweeps out by Saturday morning and skies shape up to partly sunny. About 1-3″ of rain is expected Friday night.

For today, sunny skies with highs in the chilly upper 50s. Your 7 Day Forecast has clouds increasing tomorrow afternoon with highs returning to the low 60s and rain on the way for Friday night.

