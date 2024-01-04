Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a chilly night tonight as the rain ends and the skies slowly clear. Lows will fall into the low 30s inland and upper 30s at the coast. Skies will be sunny on Thursday w/highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will be North at 10 mph. Clouds will return on Friday before showers & storms arrive Friday might. There will be a small 5% chance of severe weather as well as some heavy rain. Another round of showers & storms along with a small risk of severe weather arrives Monday into Tuesday. When it is all said and done we could see as much at 5″ of rain.

