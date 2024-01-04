What does fitness look like to you?

By Dekevion Gause
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are deciding to get active in the new year, finding fun new activities can be a way to help you stick to those resolutions longer.

At the Downtown Boxing Club in Panama City, they have a fitness routine of their own.

Whether you are just starting out in a beginner’s class or have found your grove and train every day, the club can accommodate all levels of experience.

So, if you’re looking for your new healthy and fun hobby in the new year, the Downtown Boxing Club might be just the place for you.

For a full look at their class schedule, visit the link here.

