Winter Illness in Northwest Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most everybody knows that the wintertime is also known as cold and flu season. This year, the flu and RSV are the most prevalent illnesses in NWFL.

Dr. Emmie Dickerson says, “currently in NWFL, particularly Bay County, we’ve recently seen an uptick in the number of flu cases, in specific, Flu B, as well as RSV. Our Covid were not seeing as many of clinically because people are staying home with very mild symptoms and not really being tested for Covid. So, they’re kind of treating themselves supportively at home. The problem is that our RSV season is longer than the rest of the nation here in Florida. It even differs within the state regionally. Here in Florida our RSV season lasts between October and April.”

When asked why germs tend to thrive in the winter as opposed to any other time of year, Dr. Jean-Edson Belcourt said, “the common conception that the literature has is that fact that you have a decrease... some call it extracellular vesicle production during the wintertime. So, it’s cold outside, your nose is also cold, so you produce a lot less of your response, your immune response of the nose to keeping those germs away. So that’s why during the winter season we see a little bit of an uptick in those respiratory illnesses.”

To help fight against sickness, doctors say to wash your hands often, take daily vitamins and get plenty of sleep, and avoid touching your face with dirty hands.

If you are feeling a little under the weather, take as much time as you can to allow your immune system to fight off any germ that is attacking you.

Copyright 2024 WJHG. All rights reserved.