87 Central’s Chef Ben Steeno shares a delicious classic

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chef Ben Steeno from 87 Central joins us in studio for this week’s Foodie Friday.

The dish of the week? Poutine! Chef Ben’s version of the dish includes cheese curds and a gravy made with duck and a bit of orange juice.

87 Central is a wine bar, dining, and entertainment business that offers a variety of dishes, including their poutine and paella. They are located at 87 Central Square, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459.

For more information, you can also visit their website.

