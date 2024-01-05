Area scores and highlights for Thursday, January 4th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball / Boys

Chipley 64 Blountstown 53

Bethlehem 42 Ponce De Leon 23

Bozeman 52 Vernon 26

Malone 55 Sneads 66

Cottonwood 46 Graceville 55

Destin 64 Poplar Springs 36

Central 42 Paxton 53

High School Basketball / Girls

Bethlehem 27 Ponce De Leon 58

North Bay Haven 28 Arnold 35

Liberty 48 Wewahitchka 26

Milton 37 Walton 33

Jay 58 Poplar Springs 28

Central 45 Paxton 40

High School Soccer / Boys

Mosley 2 Gaither 1

Leon 0 Arnold 2

Copyright 2024 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in the Sunshine State on January 1, 2024.
New Florida laws take effect on January 1
Stuart is charged with Offenses Against Students by an Authority Figure, Sexual Battery by a...
BDS teacher arrested and charged with multiple sex offenses against a child
Potential Re-zoning of Panama City mall
Panama City Mall may have some hope for future re-development
New rules for short term rentals owners
New rules for short term rental owners in Bay County
Chad Cornelius Seymore was accused of human trafficking kidnapping and sexual battery of a woman.
Panama City Beach Police aid in arrest of Alabama man allegedly human trafficking

Latest News

He is looking forward to his future with the Vikings.
A Visit with Raiders’ Defensive End and Bay Alum Janarius Robinson
Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, January 3rd
Gulf Coast working through second midseason break
Gulf Coast womens basketball team working through second long break
Raiders working towards start of conference play with 16-1 mark
Northwest Florida mens hoops team off to strong start as conference season nears