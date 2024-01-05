Area scores and highlights for Thursday, January 4th
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Basketball / Boys
Chipley 64 Blountstown 53
Bethlehem 42 Ponce De Leon 23
Bozeman 52 Vernon 26
Malone 55 Sneads 66
Cottonwood 46 Graceville 55
Destin 64 Poplar Springs 36
Central 42 Paxton 53
High School Basketball / Girls
Bethlehem 27 Ponce De Leon 58
North Bay Haven 28 Arnold 35
Liberty 48 Wewahitchka 26
Milton 37 Walton 33
Jay 58 Poplar Springs 28
Central 45 Paxton 40
High School Soccer / Boys
Mosley 2 Gaither 1
Leon 0 Arnold 2
Copyright 2024 WJHG. All rights reserved.