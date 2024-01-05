Faces and Places of The Panhandle: Man in The Sea Museum

Man in the Sea Museum sitting outside
Man in the Sea Museum sitting outside(Wjhg)
By Dekevion Gause
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is home to many unique things. But the history surrounding this attraction runs deep.

In this week’s Faces and Places of The Panhandle, we take a look at the growth of the museum.

A lot has changed over the last three years. But perhaps one of the biggest was the removal of a 15-ton submarine.

The Mark IV, also known as the beaver, now sits outside to attract potential museumgoers. This opened up 10k square feet.

Officials with the museum say moving the submarine opened up more space to tell stories.

“People want to learn something while they’re in here,” said Steve Mulholland, A former Navy veteran now the executive director. “You’re telling them a two-minute story about the history of the equipment and the people that you’re talking about.”

The Man in the Sea Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 am-4 pm.

