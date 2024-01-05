Former President Clinton reportedly pressured Vanity Fair to not write about Jeffrey Epstein

FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the 92nd Street Y, in New York, May 4, 2023.
FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the 92nd Street Y, in New York, May 4, 2023.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) - Recently unsealed documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, his associates, and his accusers suggest a connection with former President Bill Clinton.

In an email dated in 2011, a woman said Clinton allegedly pressured Vanity Fair magazine to not write about Epstein and sex trafficking.

The statement came from a 2015 civil defamation suit brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed Epstein sexually abused her.

She claimed his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, aided the abuse and she was later convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Vanity Fair editor at the time, Graydon Carter, said in a statement to CNN that the interaction between the former president and Vanity Fair “categorically did not happen.”

A Clinton spokesman said they had no comment and that it’s been nearly 20 years since Clinton had any contact with Epstein.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

