Local hunters want to keep rights after Chronic Wasting Disease arrives in Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hunting is part of the fabric of the Florida Panhandle.

“We grew up hunting and fishing, that’s what we did. Everybody in this area either hunts or they fish. That’s just the privilege of living in northwest Florida,” said Kenny Watford, owner of Watfords Taxidermy in Ebro.

The love of hunting gets passed down from one generation to the next.

“It’s just a great way of life. It’s what our grandfathers did, it’s what our dads did, and it’s what we do,” Watford said.

This hunting season, an extremely rare condition called Chronic Wasting Disease is a concern in some local counties.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a deer hit by a vehicle in Holmes County last June was found to have CWD.

That finding raised concerns and calls for testing deer harvested in Holmes, Washington, and Jackson counties.

It’s a neurological disease, and it affects how they’re firing in their brain,” said Nate Taylor, operating partner at C&G Sporting Goods in Panama City.

The FWC says deer with the disease usually have obvious symptoms.

“Stumbling, foaming at the mouth, wide stance, extreme weight loss,” said Watford.

It’s extremely rare, and usually only found in the western United States.

The one deer found in Holmes County with CWD was enough to kickstart many efforts to stop any potential spread.

The FWC set up mandatory check-in weekends, and hunters were required to get the deer that they shot tested for CWD.

We’re told many hunters chose to skip hunting entirely on those weekends.

“Multiple people I talked to, they didn’t want to take that chance of turning in a deer,” Watford said.

Hunters say they are concerned about more regulations and restrictions that might come if a deer they shoot comes back positive for CWD.

“Hunters don’t want to participate because they don’t want FWC [getting] into their business,” said Watford.

“The state government is trying to pass legislation to prevent hunters from not even being able to move sometimes. Well, that’s one of the most natural things a hunter can do, track,” Taylor said.

Hunters say they acknowledge the importance of the FWC trying to stop any spread before it happens -- while also not wanting any new regulations enforced.

“You run into these delicate areas of we need to protect the animal but we also need to protect the practice,” said Taylor.

FWC officials report that more than 600 deer have been tested for CWD in the panhandle since the first positive came back, and they have found zero further positive cases.

You can find more information about CWD here, with information about the FWC’s CWD monitoring program here.

Copyright 2024 WJHG. All rights reserved.