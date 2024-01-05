New attempt to oust City Administrator failed

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new attempt to oust the City Administrator in Mexico Beach has failed.

During a special called meeting Thursday, a motion was made to immediately terminate Chris Hubbard.

Councilwoman Linda Hamilton, who initiated the motion, and Mayor Michelle Miller, who previously filed a lawsuit, calling for Hubbard’s termination, voted yes.

Councilmen Jerry Smith, Adrian Welle, and Richard Wolff all voted no.

Before that vote was taken, City Attorney Clint McCahill advised that the floor should open for public comment, but it was not.

A lot was covered in the nearly 40-minute meeting, with Hubbard not speaking a word.

Most of the discussion centered around the city’s Facebook page and Hubbard’s and Miller’s alleged misuse of it.

“I’m not on Facebook. It’s the devil,” Smith said.

“We’re talking about social media. I’ve been personally attacked on social media along with you because I’ve read the same along with you. All four of us have been attacked. The individual Councilman. Have we replied? No, none. All four of us have not replied. Has our mayor replied? Absolutely. The stuff that she has posted is just as, just as bad as Chris’s. I agree that that there should be a letter of reprimand, a strong letter of reprimand for Chris,” Wolff said.

The majority of the council agreed that Hubbard should be disciplined for his behavior, but not on how.

