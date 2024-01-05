Panama City Beach Firefighters Train for Alabama Smoke Diver Course

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some of the local firefighters in Panama City Beach will be road-tripping it up to Tuscaloosa, Alabama at the end of the month to take part in the challenging Alabama Smoke Diver Program. The five-day- long course consists of a series of tests that begin at 8am and don’t end until the firefighters complete them. They’re meant to focus on fitness and endurance in real-fire situations, not only to physically strengthen the participants but to mentally strengthen them as well.

Panama City Beach Deputy Fire Chief, Justin Busch says, “The Smoke Diver Program is challenging in multiple ways. There is a physical aspect of it and the physical aspect really chips away at the mental toughness that we expect our firefighters to have. Everyone is in the Army... but not everyone is a ranger. We have a lot of people in the fire service... but not everybody’s a Smoke Diver.”

Zac Parker, a firefighter with Panama City Beach, is attending the course and says, “I am excited but also nervous... humbly. We’ve all been training hard, a while for this and we’re excited to go see what we all have.”

The firefighters do this to challenge themselves to be the best that they can be, all in hopes of better serving the community.

Seth Poe, a Panama City Beach firefighter explains, “We obviously do this because none of us are here for us... we’re here for each other... and everyone that’s here is here for the community. That’s what we try to focus on is maintaining a readiness so that when you call 9-1-1... we’re there.”

The course isn’t easy, and the training for it can take six months to even a year or longer. They also train in full gear, which weighs roughly 60-80lbs.

Panama City Beach probationary firefighter, Logan Gall, says, “The hardest part I can tell you is the heat. This gear traps your heat inside as well as keeping heat out, but even when you’re not in fire... it feels pretty hot.”

Copyright 2024 WJHG. All rights reserved.