Panama City Mall may have some hope for future re-development

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Changes could be on the way to the Panama City Mall.

“We never had plans submitted to us,” said Michael Fuller, director of development services in Panama City

Seritage, the property owner of the old Sears site, is trying to move forward.

“We have received an application from property owner property owner representing requesting to rezone the property to general commercial 2,” said Fuller.

The site is currently zoned as Public Unit Development, allowing residential properties.

“By this latest zoning request, it’s a good indicator the property owner wants to begin or start something new,” said Fuller.

We’re told the new zone would give flexibility when developing in the future, some locals say it’s an eyesore.

The Panama City Mall has sat abandoned for quite some time, here what used to be an entrance is boarded up and labeled no trespassing and sections of the building coming apart, something needs to be done.

“There is a code enforcement case open on this building so it’s being worked on,” said Fuller.

Panama City officials say four separate entities own the mall.

“An owner that kid of owns the middle the guts of it then you have a separate owner for Dillard’s, a separate owner that owns the old Sears site, and a separate owner that owns JCPenny,” said Fuller.

The challenge comes to when developments want to be made meaning all owners have to agree when developments are done.

“Because you have different property owners involved some of them have different plans or different intentions than their neighbor,” said Fuller.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Seritage about plans and they did not answer.

“If approved, would give the owner of the Sears site ability to move forward,” said Fuller.

The application will be discussed at the planning board meeting on Monday.

Copyright 2024 WJHG. All rights reserved.