Pleasant day ahead but storms likely tonight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead. However, we’ll notice an increase in clouds into the afternoon today, yet it stays dry during the day.

Temperatures are chilly. We’re getting the morning started in the 30s inland to near 40 on the coast. Winds are light, but adding to the morning chill as most will have feels like temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Dress in layers for today as sunshine ahead will provide some comfort into the midday. You may be able to shed a layer or two! Temperatures warm into the 50s for lunch and low to mid 60s this afternoon.

However, we will have a bit more clouds in place in the afternoon as our next storm system approaches from the west across the Northern Gulf Coast. Clouds increase this afternoon, but we don’t have any rain chances until after sunset.

If you have dinner plans this evening be sure to bring the umbrella for scattered showers. If you have late night plans, you may want to reschedule.

Storms move through between 10pm to 2am with gusty winds. Winds outside of storms may get up to 40mph at times and storms may be capable of producing 50-60mph wind gusts tonight. There’s also a small chance for a weak and brief tornado to develop. 1-3″ of rain is expected with locally higher amounts possible in some strong storms.

The good news is most of the rain moves out before sunrise tomorrow and clouds decrease to mostly sunny skies into the midday. We’ll see clouds back on the increase through Sunday, however, remain dry as our next storm system doesn’t move in until later in the day on Monday. Weekend highs reach the mid to upper 60s on Saturday with a cooler more seasonal low 60 for Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies in the morning turn mostly to partly sunny in the afternoon as clouds increase. Highs today reach the mid 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has storms moving through overnight with gusty winds but a dry weekend ahead.

