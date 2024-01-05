Serious crash involving motorcycle snarls traffic on busy PCB road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A serious crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Friday afternoon is snarling traffic on Panama City Beach Parkway, also known as Back Beach Road.

Our crew saw CPR being performed on a person between Alf Coleman Road and Richard Jackson Blvd.

Westbound lanes are blocked, and eastbound lanes are moving slowly.

We’ll bring you updates as we get them.

