Serious crash involving motorcycle snarls traffic on busy PCB road

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:05 PM CST
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A serious crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Friday afternoon is snarling traffic on Panama City Beach Parkway, also known as Back Beach Road.

Our crew saw CPR being performed on a person between Alf Coleman Road and Richard Jackson Blvd.

Westbound lanes are blocked, and eastbound lanes are moving slowly.

We’ll bring you updates as we get them.

