Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a clear & cold night tonight with lows in the mid 30s inland and near 40 at the coast. Skies will start sunny Friday, but clouds will increase during the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 60s. Rain quickly returns with embedded storms Friday night. Some storms could be strong to severe so we will have to watch them carefully. Expect 1-3″ of rain. The rain exits by the time you wake up Saturday. Most of Saturday with be sunny and nice with highs in the upper 60s. Sunday will bring more clouds and it will be cooler with highs in the low 60s. Our biggest round of storms comes in Monday into Tuesday. Expect nearly 3″ of rain and a slight risk of severe weather. When it is all said and done we are expecting 3-5″+ of rain between the two events.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

