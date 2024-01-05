A Visit with Raiders’ Defensive End and Bay Alum Janarius Robinson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today we caught up with Bay and Florida State alum Janarius Robinson, as he works very hard to stick with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Robinson drafted by the Vikings in the 4th round of the 2021 draft, but injuries kept him from hitting the field with the Vikes.

Then after spending part of last season on the Eagles practice squad, J-Rob signed with the Raiders in the offseason. Spent much of the season on its practice squad, until he was called up in late November for a game with the Chiefs. A week later he was put on the 53 man roster and in a game against the Vikings on December 10th, Robinson able to get his first NFL tackle, which also happened to be a sack of Josh Dobbs.

“It felt pretty good. Just waiting for my opportunity to you know, showcase my talents and display my talents in a regular season game. And that opportunity came and I seized the moment and ran with it. I mean it felt really good, just understanding that it’s been a long time coming. And also to have that first career sack against my old team that drafted me man, a whole lot of emotions was running through my head. But just wanted to stay locked in and you know focused on the game and the tasks at hand. And that’s what I did.”

And now through five games Robinson with five solo tackles and two assists and the sack. That Raiders defense proving to be one of the better units in the league, giving Janarius the chance to learn from, and play alongside the likes of Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby, Robert Spillane and others.

“Very important being in a room with some guys who have already laid their foundation on this team. Like the Maxx Crosbys, you know the people in those rooms. And you know just taking advantage of every opportunity I get to build upon and build my own foundation, to where I have something to work and build upon. I mean that relationship is something that I seek in every room that I’ve been in. Throughout these three years that I’ve been in the league. Going back to Minnesota being with Danielle Hunter. Last year being with Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick. And you know this year just being under Maxx Crosby, just having him take me under his wing and teach me the routes. A pro bowler, playing 500 more snaps than any defensive end currently in the NFL. So watching him day in and day out and trying to model him. And do whatever he does to put myself in the best position to be successful. He’s done everything right to put him in the best position. You know just having somebody around who I can look up to, who I can pick and take different things from, to add to my game, and who I am.”

Robinson says he’s thrilled to finally get his shot on the field in the NFL and is looking forward to the season finale at home against Denver Sunday. that as he continues to lay a good foundation with the Raiders.

“We’re just going into this game with a mindset of just finishing strong. And that’s what we’ve been talking about this whole week in team meetings and throughout the building. Just finishing strong, finishing what we started. And just going into this off season with my head down and ready to work. I got a great opportunity, like I said, to be on the 53 man roster. And I feel like I can only go up from here, there’s no going down, no turning back. Just put myself in the best position this off season to come back here in the spring when we report for OTA’s and you know leave a good impression on these new coaches, whatever the new regime will be here once we get back here.”

