Former Newschannel 7 anchor enjoying the experience of covering Michigan playoff run

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Newschannel 7 alum is having the professional time of his life covering the Michigan Wolverines as they get set to play for the National Championship Monday. Joel Sebastianelli, as most of you will recall, was part of our crew from 2016 to 2020. He’s now a part of the Buckeye Cable Sports network based in Toledo, in northern Ohio. The Michigan football team is part of Joel’s beat, he’s been to all the Wolverines’ home games this season and then traveled with them to Pasadena, covering the win over Alabama in the semifinal. Last night I spoke with Joel about all of this, and I began with when he knew this year’s U-M team was special, and he said, surprisingly, from before the season began! ”Because the last two were, they just didn’t end the way everybody wanted them to.”Joel told me. “And that is why you’ve got about 26 years of scar tissue into this year, for this fan base. But they’ve got the talent. And they always say around here, since Bo Schembechler’s days, those who stay will be champions! You’ve got a lot of guys who have stayed, guys who were good enough to play in the NFL. Who may not have been five-star recruits, in fact, there are only two 5-stars on this team, JJ McCarthy and Will Johnson. But these guys have stayed. These are all guys that have wanted to play for Jim Harbaugh, and play for exactly what they’re playing for on Monday night to be for a national championship.”

And again for Joel, well being able to cover Michigan on the trip to the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, well that’s a big check mark on the bucket list!

”I know it’s really corny if you haven’t been there, to be watching the sunset and you’re hearing the announcers talk about it. But it is a pretty spectacular thing when you’re looking down at it. There’s not a bad seat in that place. Just that view, experiencing that all for the first time. The thought crossed my mind, I was thinking of Steve Russell from the university of Florida, and some of the people who mentored me there. All those nights you spend overnight, all those nights you spend overnight here at WJHG! Yeah that’s all worth it. Everything you’ve ever been a part of, to be able to soak in that kind of experience, that’s what it’s all about. For a football fan or somebody who covers sports, it’s for those moments as a reporter, or as a fan of your team, for Michigan, or Alabama, that’s special. There aren’t many days like that, or many environments like that.”

Joel landing in Houston Friday, so he’s once again on the road with the Wolverines in advance of Monday’s title game.

